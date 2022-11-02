Oedipus Mayor

Not Available

The plague struck Thebes in the tragedy by Sophocles here is unparalleled violence; as; merciless in the Colombia today. Edipo; a young promoter of peace; is appointed mayor of a town sunk in misery and violence. Their first mission is to discover and punish the murderers of Layo; a known potentate of the region. His research is, then, to all armed factions that exist in Colombia; guerrilla groups; paramilitary bands; armed drug organizations, common criminals, repressive state forces, that in the classical Greek tragedy; the foreboding dream of Layo fulfilled; resulting Oedipus the killer of his own father; Layo; his mother's lover and father of her brother.