In an attempt to escape their destiny in being all-too-widely recognised as the creators of some of the funniest, riotously surreal work of the last decade, Spymonkey turn their unique brand of inspired theatrical invention to the greatest of tragic tales in order to establish their legacy as the greatest tragic geniuses of their generation. Like Oedipus himself, however, they discover that eluding destiny is no mean feat. Spymonkey’s hilariously inspired physical comedy combines with the playful storytelling verve of Kneehigh artistic director Emma Rice and writing partner Carl Grose to create an outrageous no-holds-barred subversion of the quintessential Greek tragedy. Inspired by Barbarella and a little bit of Bond, this is a tale of the ultimate dysfunctional family: a jealous father, a messed-up son, and one mother of a brilliant comedy.