Belle Meade is in the secret service of the Confederate army, and is assigned the task of recovering some battle plans. She penetrates the Union lines, but comes under suspicion of Col. Cuthbert's plantation, who is a loyal southerner. The colonel conceals her in the house. The Union general takes possession of Cuthbert's house, and a courier enters with the plans. She slays the courier and hides in the stables. Col. Cuthbert is accused of the act, and is sentenced to death.