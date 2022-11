Not Available

The film was made in one take over a period of four hours, using a manual time-lapse facility on a Sony PD170 DV Camera. It was shot up in the Faroe Islands whilst looking down onto the small village of Tjornuvík. The voice over is an ode to Andrew Kötting's dead father, which was written and recorded earlier in the morning in one of the small Faroese crofts that the camera looks down upon.