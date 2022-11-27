Not Available

A throw of the dice acts as a metaphor through which to think of individual existence, where the patterns of everyday life are indeterminable and our actions, a choice. The throw affirms a sense of urgency, as well as an awareness of how our lives and history are in a perpetual state of repetition but with paradoxical variations. Working with the fluctuating rhythms of everyday life Of dice and men is an essayistic video diary punctuated by moments of subjective consequence and markers in a shared history. Presented in dialogue across two screens, the work mainly come from London and Istanbul, two cities which Pekün’s life straddles - and is torn between. It includes footage of the Occupy movements that began in London in 2011 as well as Istanbul’s Gezi protests in 2013, interlaced with more joyful and elusive experiences: boys diving into the Bosphorus or a first encounter with a feat of nature.