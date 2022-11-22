Of Dirt & Grace: Live From the Land

Not Available

Travelling across the Holy Land, the super-group visit the iconic places from the life of Jesus. Whether it's by the Dead Sea, down the Via Dolorosa, or on a boat on the Sea of Galilee,they infuse each of the album's 15 songs with essence of the land, and it's richly profound history. In trading their stages and studios for the scorching hot outdoors, Hillsong United have created a truly unique album, with each song embracing the essence and significance of its setting. With the Blu-Ray, you too get to see the spectacular sights of the Empty Tomb, The Mount of Beatitudes, Galilee, and others as each location is embraced in a visually arresting, and musically storing, performance. Live from the Holy Land, amidst the sand and dust and desert, is the most inspired of Hillsong United's releases to-date as the group go through profound experiences of both Dirt and Grace.