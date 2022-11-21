Of Love and Desire

Not Available

American engineer Steve Corey comes to Mexico to work at one of the mining projects owned by Katherine Beckman and her half-brother Paul. He meets Katherine, and the man he is replacing, Bill Maxton, tells him that Katherine is his for the asking..."all you have to do is touch her---she goes off like fireworks. There were plenty of guys before me, and there'll be plenty after me." Steve finds Katherine as advertised but he falls in love with her. Once he sees that the romance is for real, brother Paul is more than a little displeased at this turn of events and brings back one of Katherine's earlier flames, Gus Cole, to tempt Katherine away from Steve.