Not Available

Charlotte Pryce's innocent observations of striders dancing on the water's surface in "Of This Beguiling Membrane" conceal darker glimpses of what lurks beneath. Inspired by Scottish folklorist Robert Kirk's "The Secret Commonwealth" (1671), Pryce arranges a meeting with the mysterious spirits lying in wait. What happens when we tempt fate and provoke that which we aren’t supposed to see? A reminder of the dangerous seduction of beauty.