2008

Of Time and The City is both a love song and a eulogy to the directors birthplace of Liverpool. It is also a response to memory, reflection and the experience of losing a sense of place as the skyline changes and time takes it toll. The visual content of “Of Time and the City” consists largely of archival clips of Liverpool from the 1940s to the ’60s, their nostalgic charm darkened by accompanying music and by the counterpoint of Mr. Davies’s dry, at times dyspeptic voice-over narration. His voice thickens with emotion as he recalls the delights of juvenile moviegoing or the ritual of a holiday trip to New Brighton, and hardens with contempt when he turns his gaze on the hoopla surrounding Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953.