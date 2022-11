Not Available

The Academy Award nominated documentary short subject "OF TIME, TOMBS, AND TREASURE: The Treasures of Tutankhamun" tells the story of the discovery of the now-legendary tomb of the Pharoah Tutankamun. J. Carter Brown, Director of the National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C., serves as the on-camera host and takes viewers to Egypt to follow in the footsteps of archaeologist Howard Carter as he traces the clues to a hidden tomb in Egypt's Valley of the Kings.