Petar Lubarda, a young medical student, leads a secret life as one of the best drivers of "Serbian Roulette" - illegal street-races taking place during nighttime in downtown Belgrade. His older brother Mihajlo, once a top driver of "Roulette" himself, now a renowned anesthesiologist, gets involved in a maze of blackmail, conspiracy and revenge, when a former childhood friend Boban, a corrupt police inspector, threatens to incarcerate Petar for the deadly crash he supposedly done. In disturbing search for his brother, Mihajlo is drawn into a tangled web of corrupt Belgrade police, immense dark labyrinth of Secret service and brutal world of "Serbian Roulette". The search turns into his personal pursuit of meaning of life, and literally, into the race of life and death.