Off Gauge Temperature

The centerpiece of A. Grikevicius's film is Tomas Petreikis, the chief engineer of the machine factory in Kaunas F. Dzeržinskis. Rather than creating a regular, conjunctural narrative about the hero of socialist work that exceeds production norms, the director captures another personality of his film's hero. After work, Tom is an entertaining dancer, teacher and contest judge. "Construction and dancing? No, they don't not have any relation," T. Petreikis answers the question posed by the journalist. However, the film observes the parallels that reveal the precision of the constructor-dancer, the perfection of the goal, both by controlling the work of the machine tools and by teaching pairs of dancers to rotate on the parquet, imply another answer.