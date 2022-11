Not Available

Basketball star Jayson Williams hosts a motley crew of athletes and musicians, including former boy-banders Joey McIntyre and Chris Kirkpatrick and fellow hoops star Charles Oakley, on a zany, cross-country journey in this reality television series. The cameras never stop rolling as the group sets off to discover the "real America" via luxury train, small plane and even horseback -- laughing, singing and bickering along the way.