An exemplary officer worker and head of his family KIM Byung-Guk murdered his entire family without any provocation and disappeared into thin air. Homicide detective Jong-Hoon immediately begins his investigation at KIM's office but all of KIM's colleagues seem to be hiding something. He realizes that KIM and an intern named Mirae were close and suspects something out of ordinary. During his investigation, Jong-Hoon obtains a CCTV footage of KIM entering the office parking lot immediately following the murder of his family but he was never seen exiting. Meanwhile, KIM's colleagues are all on the edge, fearing that KIM may come after them for various reasons...