Office Encounters

Not Available

Have you ever fantasized about making love to a co-worker... or maybe even fallen in love with one? Linda (Jessica Drake) and Jim (Rocco Reed) are trying to keep their office affair a secret so they don't risk breaking company rules. But they're not the only ones taking part in the occasional afternoon desk clearing session. Secret rendezvous, after hour "meetings", and closed door sessions are all part of the sexy fun. When their secret is uncovered, they must both make a decision. Will Love conquer all... or will this be just another Office Encounter.