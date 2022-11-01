Office of the Dead

Not Available

Life Corp, a leader in the technology field, is working on ground breaking technology to makes people happy. The company's CEO, Sir John Chris, argues this is coming at a time when people are angry and need a change. Ben Lau, a software engineer, has dedicated the last three years of his life on the Life Corp project trying to make a difference. Together with Raj, his fellow software engineer, and Liz, his project manager, they conduct their final experiment which would actually make an unhappy person happy. The experiment takes an unexpected turn for the worse. Instead of the intended outcome, the test subject becomes a zombie. To resolve the crisis, Sir John Chris hires his friends to consult on the project. His friends only make things worse, and their experiment starts the zombie epidemic infecting the entire building. Ben, Raj and Liz, escape the initial outbreak, but realize they are the key to reversing the effects of the infection...