Office Romance

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mosfilm

Anatoli Yefremovich Novoseltsev works in a statistics institution, whose director is an unattractive and bossy woman. An old friend of his, Yuri Grigorievich Samokhvalov, who gets appointed assistant director of the institution, wants to make Novoseltsev the head of the department but encounters objections from Ludmila Prokopievna Kalugina, the director. Samokhvalov then advises Novoseltsev to lightly hit on the boss. Ironically, Novoseltsev and Kalugina fall in love with each other...

Cast

Andrey MyagkovАнатолий Ефремович Новосельцев
Svetlana NemolyaevaОльга Петровна Рыжова
Liya Akhedzhakovaсекретарша Верочка
Oleg BasilashviliЮрий Григорьевич Самохвалов
Lyudmila IvanovaШура
Pyotr ShcherbakovПетр Иванович Бубликов

