Men in suits at work at the office, the apprentice, the delivery guy, a visitor… They fuck in the conference room, in the foyer, in the bathroom and in the elevator. Cum blasts into hungry asses and faces. They lick the tasty juice from the floor and take care that all the dicks are nice and tidy. Their asses get fucked roughly and filled up with cum. Not just the suits get ripped apart!