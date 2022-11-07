Not Available

There was a time, not so long ago, when multi-national corporations saw the developing world merely as a source for natural resources and cheap labor. No longer. In recent years, corporations have opened back offices in countries where costs are low and ambition is high, most notably in India. The companies that house and staff these offices are known as BPOs Business Process Outsourcing companies. Office Tigers is set in the crème de la crème of BPOs, a multi-national company that provides high-end support work to the worlds top legal firms, investment banks, and consultancies. It takes us inside the closed world of corporate outsourcing. It introduces us to ambitious and charismatic Office Tiger employees, models for the new global economy, and the Americans who strive to guide them in their quest to join the ranks of the global business elite. The results are mixed often comic, occasionally brilliant.