1926

Heroic Officer 444 battles The Frog and his criminal gang for possession of Haverlyte, a powerful formula that, if it fell into the wrong hands, would give its owner enough power to control the world. And, taking no chances, The Frog sends his chief henchwoman, a seductive vamp named The Vulture, to tempt Officer 444 to stray from his sworn duty to save the world from The Frog's nefarious plans.