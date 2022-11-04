1926

Officer '444'

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    May 13th, 1926

    Studio

    Not Available

    Heroic Officer 444 battles The Frog and his criminal gang for possession of Haverlyte, a powerful formula that, if it fell into the wrong hands, would give its owner enough power to control the world. And, taking no chances, The Frog sends his chief henchwoman, a seductive vamp named The Vulture, to tempt Officer 444 to stray from his sworn duty to save the world from The Frog's nefarious plans.

    Cast

    		Ben F. WilsonOfficer 444
    		Neva GerberGloria Grey
    		Lafe McKeeCapt. Jerry Dugan
    		Jack MowerOfficer Patrick Michael Casey
    		Philip FordHaverly's Son (as Phil Ford)
    		Francis FordFire Chief

