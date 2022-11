Not Available

Upon learning that notorious art thief Alf Wilson plans to steal his valuable paintings, idle millionaire Travers Gladwyn decides to amuse himself by guarding his own home. After bribing Policeman Phelan, Officer 666, with a $500 bill, Travers dons the officer's uniform and identity. When Wilson appears at his mansion, Travers questions him and discovers that Wilson is posing as Travers, claiming that he is packing up his paintings for safe keeping. ...