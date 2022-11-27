Officers Mess

Not Available

Some boys join the army to fight for their country; others just want the chance to get out and see the world. But for this bunch of horny fuckers theres only one real reason why life in khaki should ever appeal, namely the opportunity to get close and intimate with hot guys and their hard dicks! Orlando White, Paul Walker and STAXUS exclusive, Jaxon Radoc, lead an all-star cast of cock-lovin, gun-touting dudes, who just cant wait to make love not war! Prepare for a whole array of military discharges that will blow your mind and your wad!