Official Client List Parody

When Alec leaves Veronica high and dry with bills to pay and a house in foreclosure, she gets a job at a local massage parlor to make ends meet. Little does she know these clients aren't looking for an ordinary rub down. At first she's not sure how to handle the sticky situation, but with financial pressures bearing down, she finds herself giving in to the insatiable sexual needs of her 'client list.' Veronica Avluv and Alec Knight gives stellar performances in this unique story based on the hit series!