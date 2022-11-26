Official movie 24 Hours of Le Mans 2017

Not Available

No one imagined another race with a new development as captivating as 2016, but it was: Toyota lost their cars one by one in incredible circumstances. Porsche lost their solid lead when their cutting-edge car abandoned, with André Lotterer at the wheel, at the end of the Hunaudières. A Chinese LMP2 from actor and star Jackie Chan’s team was in the lead 2 hours from the finishing line. The second official Porsche made an amazing comeback in the last hour taking the trio Bamber-Bernhard-Hartley to victory. 2017 is in the annals as an action-packed, thrilling battle in each category: LMP2: 2nd place in the general classification and class victory for Jackie Chan Racing. GT PRO: Aston Martin’s victory in the last lap, beating Corvette. Experience the mechanical and human adventure from the inside. Relive all the highlights and comebacks with commentary and interviews and spectacular images.