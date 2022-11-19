Official Silence Of The Lambs Parody

Not Available

Kagney Linn Karter delivers a breakout performance as Clarice Starling, the junior FBI agent sent to pick Hannibal Lecter's brain for information on serial killer Buffalo Bill's whereabouts, and deliver him a horny young fan in exchange, as long as he vows not to eat her! Meanwhile Buffalo Bill is busy torturing Brenda who turns out to be so masochistic that she loves every kinky minute of it. Will Agent Crawford ever get in Clarice's pants? Or will she stay a die-hard lesbian? Orona's captured the dark sinister cinematic nature of the original with a perverted twist around every corner. A must-see parody!