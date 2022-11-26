Not Available

SAMCRO is about to be fully exposed! But not by the ATF... Diabolic's Official Sons of Anarchy Parody features the gang's peacekeeper, Jax, at the local porn studio responding to complaints from the school next door of loud, obscene shouting. But when Jax arrives, the police chief is already getting his night stick oiled by a new starlet, leaving Opie's girl Lyla looking for some manly protection, which Jax is more than happy to provide. Meanwhile Gemma's dropping to her knees to ease Clay's stress about the whole bike gang being out on an actual charity run, while Agent Stahl's found a stoolie in Tig, who will only wear a wire if he can launch a pussy investigation of his own! If you thought you knew everything that goes on in Charming California, think again!