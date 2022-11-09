Not Available

Offspring

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    A 32-year-old woman from an Israeli Sephardic community is childless but under constant pressure from her relatives demanding offsprings. She and her grandmother accidentally find themselves at the circumcision of a little child, and there someone tells her about a tradition quite strange to the outsiders: if a woman who cannot get pregnant eats the foreskin of a baby, life will take a turn for the better. Israeli director Shirley Sasson-Ezer shows intergenerational relationships that are full of love and are devoid of aggression and yet are still complicated by the insurmountable obstacles of differences in worldviews.

    Cast

    Images