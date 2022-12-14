Офшорные резервы

Not Available

The head of the American humanitarian organization has a serious problem. She is "narcotic" dependent on American dollars. The psychoanalyst advises her to leave the States. Hannah arrives in Moscow. And he heads the humanitarian fund. Her foundation imports chicken legs to Russia. When checking another large batch of chicken legs, Hannah discovers that the chicken legs are infected with a dangerous virus. Her Russian counterpart offers her $ 1,000,000 in cash so she can give permission to import chicken legs to Russia. Hannah physiologically cannot refuse such an amount. But she cannot live on, becoming a bribe taker. And then a mental transformation takes place with her...