Oğlago tells the story of a cross-country skiing athlete competing for the Turkish National Team. Despite being one of the most popular sports in Winter Olympics, cross-country skiing is almost unknown in Turkey. Although having participated four consecutive times to the Olympic Games, he never had a sponsor, or was interviewed by the press. As a four-time Olympian, Sabahattin Oğlago trains all by himself at the mountains of Eastern Anatolia for more than twenty years…