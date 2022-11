Not Available

Total corruption and sky-high crime are among the most obvious signs of post-totalitarian reality in Bulgaria. Gangsters and politicians are hastily making vast fortunes in a market economy under the law of the jungle where straight civil servants are few and far between. One of them is Rado, an Anti-Mafia Corps captain. He has a beautiful wife and a loving 7-year old daughter. One day Rado finds out that the wife has a lover, and his boss is on the Mafia payroll.