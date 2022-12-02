Ogo Bodhu Shundori

Not Available

Gagan (Uttam Kumar) did not like to socialise while his wife Chitra (Sumitra Mukherjee) loved attending parties. One day Chitra's friend Lola invited her to a party. In the meanwhile the Kolkata Book Fair took off and Gagan wanted to go. Savitri (Moushumi Chatterjee) lived with her uncle from an early age. One day her uncle sold her for some money from where Savitri escaped and took shelter in Gagan's house. When Gagan's wife saw Savitri in Gagan's reading room, she went to her grandfather's house. Gagan and Abalakanta (Santosh Dutta) helped Savitri learn etiquette and the ways of genteel society.