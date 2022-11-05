Oh Darling Yeh Hai India

Not Available

Don Quixote is a gangster based in Bombay, India. His dream is to take control of India, and sell it at an well-attended and much publicized auction. In order to fulfill this dream, he recruits five men - all resembling the President of India, and asks them to undergo vigorous training in order to take over as the President. That done, he selects one of them, Nathuram, eliminates the other four, and arranges the kidnapping of the President, with success. He than implants Nathuram as the President - and the stage is set for the biggest auction in Earth's history - when India will be auctioned to the highest bidder.