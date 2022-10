Not Available

It is love at first sight for Rahmat and Fatimah. They get married and are blessed with a daughter, Jita. Their marriage is saddled with problems and it ends with a divorce. Rahmat looses his job as he is unable to concentrate. To spite Rahmat, Fatimah has an affair with Azman, a wealthy man. Rahmat retaliates by befriending Diana Rosli, a singer. Fatimah is jealous and tries everything to win her ex-husband back.