Ganga is sexually molested, assaulted, tortured and killed by a goon employed by Pagla Jaan, a Kolkata-based notorious gangster, whose wealth, power, and influence are beyond imagination. Deva undertakes to locate the killer, succeeds in his mission and beheads him publicly. Deva does not know that soon his friends' and family's lives will be endangered, and he, himself, will be hunted down - not only by an enraged Pagla Jaan and his army of goons - but also by the Police.