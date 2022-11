Not Available

Kansai New Art Video Magazine - Noise Collection. Rare noise compilation of some of Japan's top musicians in 1992. Aube playing a parking garage installation using halogen lamps as sound source, Merzbow playing a small village in Korea as the townspeople look on bewildered, Incapacitants Live in the Mountains of Tajima, Japan. The first part includes an interview about the Japanese Noise scene by David Hopkins.