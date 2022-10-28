Oh My English : Oh My Goat

Not Available

The story begins with Henry on a bumpy journey to SK Dalam Ayer, a rural school. Henry has high hopes for a new future. He is living alone in a strange place with only basic facilities. To make matters worse, Henry struggles to win the hearts and respect of his new students who turn out to be a bunch of unruly misfits. Apart from a stray goat to keep him company, Henry is lonely in Dalam Ayer. Meanwhile back in Ayer Dalam, Cikgu Ayu and Encik Ariff are becoming closer and the students of 5 Merah want Henry to come back and stop them from potentially getting married. The students plan a trip to visit Henry. During their stay at Dalam Ayer, a storm breaks out, placing Henry and everyone in a dire situation. Now both the students and Cikgu Ayu want Henry to come back to Ayer Dalam. Henry is in a dilemma. Will he choose Ayer Dalam or Dalam Ayer?