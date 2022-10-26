Oh My Friend

Not Available

The movie begins with Chandu (Siddharth Narayan) and Siri (Shruti Haasan) as childhood friends. Their friendship remains intact even as they grow up. Chandu who was sent to mumbai to do MBA, instead learns music and returns home which leads to agony of his father. However, Siri convinces Chandu's father that it is her responsibility to take care of Chandu's career. Prior to that, Siri accepts the love proposal by Uday (Navdeep), who lives in US after consulting Chandu. Later, Chandu and Siri accidentally meet their common friend in college, Ritu Sharma (Hansika Motwani) and Chandu falls in love with her at first sight. Chandu starts spending time with Ritu to impress her, but Siri feels that she is being avoided. Siri decides to leave for a dancing School at Chennai. Meanwhile, Ritu accepts Chandu's love proposal. When Siri is about to leave, Chandu apologises her that he had not noticed that she was being avoided.