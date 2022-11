Not Available

Little Opao and Biboy grew up together in an orphanage in Taal, Batangas and promised themselves to be best friends forever. As they grow older they head into separate ways; to be adopted by their respective new parents. Opao is adopted by a spinster whose failed career in acting prompts her to mould Opao into a superstar with the nickname Darling. Meanwhile, Biboy is adopted by Crisp Pops.