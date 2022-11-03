Not Available

Oh! My Three Guys

    Young gay men in Hong Kong. Hoi, Fa, and Kau have been friends since Third Form. They're now young gay adults sharing an apartment. Fa (Dayo Wong), who writes film scripts, has recently been jilted and is heart-broken. Hoi (Sean Lau), who works at an ad agency where he's in the closet, is pursued by Fok May (Jacklyn Wu), a female colleague. Kau (Eric Kot Man-Fai), effeminate and outgoing, is humiliated in public by his father in front of his brother and sister. He goes on TV to make a plea for acceptance. Under the shadow of AIDS and of prejudice, May and the three guys live out their friendships.

    		Sean LauChing Yu Hoi
    		Dayo WongFa
    		Jacklyn Wu Foh Mei / Fok May
    		Charine ChanBitchy Air Hostess
    		Chik King-ManNancy
    		Simon LuiDonald

