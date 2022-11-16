Not Available

The story line follows a wealthy family with three not so great sons whose father believes each to be exceptional. After realizing his first son is dull minded, his second a liar and his third a womanizer, the father punishes them by making them work at the base line of his factory. The spoiled boys are now stuck in a life they have never been before working for the first time. But when one sons falls madly in love with a poor girl things start to get chaotic. From useless brothers they transform into some thing more and open their father's eyes to something that is worth more then money and status.