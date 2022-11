Not Available

Aurand and Pfeiffer filmed each other at four famous sites in Europe: walking in a summer dress through the snow in front of the Reichstag in Berlin, spinning a young boy again and again through the air in Red Square in Moscow, climbing on a hot day into the waterfall at the Place de la Concorde in Paris, and, as two angels in London, walking through the night of the City. The film begins with a text about improvisation by Jonas Mekas read by himself.