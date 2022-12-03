Oh, the San Xia

Not Available

The Three Gorges Dam continues to cast a long shadow on Chinese society, Politics and environment. This documentary studies the project's final completion in 2012. Some of the prominent figures past and present - Mao Zedong, Zhou Enlai, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemi, are taken to task for rushing the project. The result is long-term ecological destruction, widespread elimination of local economies and forced relocation. Director WANG Li-bo lends his voice to the wave of criticisms of one of China’s most controversial projects.