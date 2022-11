Not Available

Oswald is riding along on his horse having a merry old time when the two of them fall down a hill, right up to a castle. Oswald whistles for the princess, who blows him a kiss as she appears on a balcony. He reaches her by lassoing the balcony and tying the other end of the rope to his horse's tail, using it as a tightrope. A rival knight suddenly appears and Oswald falls off the balcony, startled. He manages to climb back up and the two fight for the princess.