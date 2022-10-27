1969

Oh! What a Lovely War

  • War
  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 2nd, 1969

Studio

Paramount

A movie about the First World War based on a stage musical of the same name, portraying the "Game of War" and focusing mainly on the members of one family (last name Smith) who go off to war. Much of the action in the movie revolves around the words of the marching songs of the soldiers, and many scenes portray some of the more famous (and infamous) incidents of the war, including the assassination of Duke Ferdinand, the Christmas meeting between British and German soldiers in no-mans-land, and the wiping out by their own side of a force of Irish soldiers newly arrived at the front, after successfully capturing a ridge that had been contested for some time.

Cast

Vanessa RedgraveSylvia Pankhurst
Maggie SmithMusic Hall Star
John MillsField Marshall Sir Douglas Haig
Corin RedgraveBertie Smith
Maurice RoevesGeorge Smith
Ian HolmPresident Poincare

