Lots of young tourists dive into the famous club and party life of the German capital. They’re looking for wonder, celebration, dancing and especially this particular Berlin spirit. OH YEAH. BERLIN. portrays artists inside of the Berlin alternative and club scene. Based on distinct motives and senses of individual freedom and creativity, they push and develop their projects. Money doesn’t matter, because there’s none. These folks characterize and reflect the peculiar but attracting lifestyle. An honest Berlin film, personal and real, partly filmed in places where no camera was allowed, yet. All artists share one thing: The love for art and their capital city Berlin with all it ́s freedom.