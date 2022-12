Not Available

For a film based on a fictional folk story in the world of Thousand and One Nights about Aziza, an orphan, who lives in her uncle's house and grows up with her cousin in a house, and after reaching the age of marriage, the family decides to marry them, but Aziz disappears on the wedding night, on the way home, She saw a beautiful woman who took possession of her mind and took possession of her heart, which affected her relationship with aziza.