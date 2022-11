Not Available

Martina and her partner Ralf, who run a restaurant together in Cologne, enjoy their holiday in Brittany - until one day Ralf does not return from a sailing trip. The Breton police believe in a sailing accident and make Martina little hope that her friend has survived. But Martina does not want to accept Ralf's death and begins a desperate search on the coast of Brittany. However, when this remains in vain, Martina returns to Germany.