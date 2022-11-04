Oi 900 tis Marinas

Not Available

In a countryside village, a veteran politician, Damalas, and a young attorney, Ntinos, son of the village doctor, are rivals in the upcoming elections. Main controller of the political dispute is the all-powerful president of the village, Spyros Dalengos, who affects 900 of the inhabitants. The power acquired by those 900 people is the only dowry of his daughter Marina, who is in love with Ntinos. He has fallen for her to, but his conscience doesn't allow him to accept the unrighteous deal offered by Dalengios, who, after that, decides to support Damalas. However, Marina secretly changes the ballots handed out by her father's men, granting victory to her beloved, who goes straight to ask her to marry him, certain that he won thanks to his own abilities and effort.