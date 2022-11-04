Oi angeloi tis amartias

Not Available

A young man with ideals, equipped with a high-school diploma, dreams of a quiet and honest life. Nevertheless, being unable to find a job and facing the problems of unemployment, he gets involved in a ring of thieves. The hoodlums organize a major heist. Lefteris agrees to take part in order to solve his money problems and live happily with his girl. Things, however, do not develop smoothly. The hero, at the last moment, manages to escape and avoid arrest by the policemen, thanks to the help of a girl who works in a cabaret in Piraeus and is in love with him.