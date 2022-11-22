Οι Επικίνδυνοι

Not Available

Panos comes to Athens in search for a better life. He is fed up with life in the countryside, unemployment and the whole situation with his family. He hooks up with a bunch of ambitious- but unemployed- teenagers. One night at a disco, Panos beats up a guy who is asking for trouble. He leaves the club along with his friends. The other guy cannot calm down without taking revenge so he takes his friends and they beat up Panos & co. The following night, Panos rapes the guys sister. Afterwards he apologises and they start a relationship. She gets fired from the super market where she works for helping Panos steal. Panos cannot live in misery anymore and steals a yoghurt factory with the help of his friends. The ending is tragic...